Shoaib Malik gives his two cents on Sana Javed controversy

After a number individuals and celebrities commented on the ongoing controversy regarding renowned Pakistani actress Sana Javed, Pakistani cricketer and former national squad skipper Shoaib Malik also responded to the matter. Sana Javed landed into hot waters after a number of fashion models and makeup artists in the Pakistani entertainment industry called her out for "rudeness and impudence," while many came to her defence. However, the 40-year-old cricketer sided with the supporters of the actress and said that she has "always been kind and courteous" towards him and others. "I have known Sana Javed for quite some time now and have had the opportunity to work with her multiple times, from my personal experience I can only say that she has always been kind & courteous towards me & the people around us," Malik Tweeted. Sana's "self-entitled attitude" was first brought to light by model Manal Saleem who accused the actress of audacity.














