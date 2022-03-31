Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui launch Cast & Crew in partnership with J.

J. in partnership with the country’s most famous media personalities Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui have launched a new brand ‘Cast and Crew’.

Cast and Crew will deliver a taste of Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui’s grace and charm to Pakistanis, who have long admired the duo as among the industry’s best-dressed artists. The collection currently caters to tailored luxury outfits for both men and women, including shalwar kameez, kurta, pants, and footwear, all with a hint of the two celebrity’s style aspiration.

Sohail Hamid Khan, Chairman J., celebrated this union along with Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui and launched Cast & Crew at a glamorous star studded event.

“A lot of time and hard work has gone behind this. Humayun and Adnan have added great value to this brand with their expertise and together as a team, we have introduced this premium line of clothing to our customers”, he said at the occasion.

The event was attended by government officials, bureaucrats, industry veterans, actors, singers, models, and many more. Overall, this event will go down in history as a memorable night where friendships turned into goals and visions came to life through the right teams.

Adnan Siddiqui expressed his excitement at the occasion and said, “It is with great joy that we are offering Cast & Crew to the people of Pakistan. Humayun and I began our careers together and grew up together, which made our connection grow stronger as a result, regardless of whether we worked as onscreen buddies or advisors. This new cooperation is a natural transition from years of friendship.”

“I am thrilled that Adnan and I have finally locked in on something we both like and share,” Humayun Saeed stated, delighted and equally ecstatic about this new alliance. “The core of Cast & Crew is modernity, combining contemporary style with a great deal of grace.”

Cast & Crew is set to redefine the face of premium menswear and womenswear starting March 24th, 2022. This exciting enterprise is scheduled to make ripples across the country and around the world.