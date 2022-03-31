Latif Kapadia was a dominant star of the television industry: Anwar Maqsood

Legendary author Anwar Maqsood, while remembering actor and philanthropist Latif Kapadia, recalled that the actor was a “dominant star” in the television industry and stage drama industry.

“Latif Kapadia was a dominant star of the television industry and stage dramas, who was also known for elevating the standards of philanthropy in Pakistan. His precious services towards the evolution of media and national progress can never be forgotten,” said Maqsood at an event held on the 20th death anniversary of the legendary actor and philanthropist, according to a statement by the Latif Kapadia Memorial Welfare Trust.

On his death anniversary, the Latif Kapadia Memorial Welfare Trust held a ground-breaking ceremony for its fourth non-profit clinic. The clinic will provide affordable healthcare for the deprived segments.

Devoted Trustee of LKMWT Ahmed Kapadia shared that it was a matter of great pride for the organisation to pursue the late actor’s “grand mission”.

“We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the selfless donors and volunteers of LKMWT, for their continued patronage and support. It is a delightful honour for me to announce that LKMWT’s fourth welfare clinic is now being built near Khuda Ki Basti, in Surjani Town, while this social project is personally managed by the Trustees of LKMWT,” said Ahmed.

The trust had established its first welfare clinic in Shah Faisal Colony, followed by another clinic in Khokhrapar-Malir and one in Quaidabad-Landhi. The clinics have been consistently catering to the primary healthcare needs of deserving people, by providing medical checkups and consultations, at Rs 40 per patient, along with free medication.