Hadiqa sings ‘Manne di mauj’ with cute fan girl

A lovely video of singer Hadiqa Kiani singing her song Manne Di Mauj with a cute little girl fan is viral on social media platforms.

The viral video came on social media after it got filmed in a concert.

The 49-year-old told the cute girl that she wore a beautiful frock. She asked her mother’s whereabouts. The girl pointed somewhere in the vicinity.

The Dupatta singer hugged the little one. She sang after she hugged her and lifted the girl in her arms. Netizens were in awe after watching the lovely moment. They came up with some heartwarming comments.

The celebrated singer has released seven albums Raaz, Roshni, Rung, Rough Cut, Aasmaan, Wajd and Vasl.

The song Manne Di Mauj was from her Raaz album. It showcases love, happiness and life in the Dogri language. The music video was filmed in Azaad Kashmir.

The music video has 1.1 million views and more than 19,000 likes on the video-streaming social media platform YouTube. The actor has won many awards as well. The celebrity was conferred with Tamgha-e-Imtiaz by the government of Pakistan back in 2006.