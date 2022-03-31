Salman Khan enjoys nephew’s birthday in an intimate fun-filled event

Salman Khan makes sure to take out time to stay close to his loved ones. The Dabaangg star is fond of his sister Arpita’s kids, especially Ahil.

It is for this reason the 56-year-old organised an intimate birthday bash for his nephew on Wednesday.

The actor recently took to Instagram and gave a sneak peek of the fun-filled event set up in an open area.

The Bajrangi Bhaijan actor could be seen walking to his sister Arpita and Ahil who were standing beside his mother.

The birthday boy appeared enthralled by the stunts performed as well as the fire show along with other kids.

For the unversed, Arpita is married to Loveyetari star Ayush Sharma in 2016. They both have two kids together.

On the work front, Khan is set to appear in the third instalment of Tiger, opposite Katrina Kaif.

He has also wrapped up a shooting schedule for Telugu’s debut movie Godfather featuring Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara in key roles.