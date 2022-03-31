Muneeb Butt calls out Reham Khan for ‘being a graceless ex’

Muneeb Butt lashed out at Reham Khan for taking a dig at celebrities for supporting Prime Minister Imran Khan ahead of no-confidence motion.

Responding to a Tweet made by the ex-wife of the premier, the actor dropped a comment with a befitting reply to Reham.

He wrote, “The way you got ‘heavy investments’ for Janaan! Apney set ka furniture tak apney IK ka name use karkey logun se free me liya tha.”

“So don’t school us and stop being a graceless Ex!” Muneeb added.

Earlier, Reham had tweeted that it was sad for her to see actors she respected for their talent shamelessly become mouthpieces of a fascist regime, adding, “Artists should not be used for attacking politicians the government is threatened by. Stick to the day job guys!!”

“All these actors giving endorsements to the Kupitaan had better get heavy investments for their film projects!!!” Reham had said in another tweet.