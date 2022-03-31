Britney Spears and Sam Asghari may adopt a baby

Britney Spears has earlier hinted on planning a baby with fiancé, Sam Aghari, however, the recent reports suggest that the couple may adopt if they have any complications in conceiving. An insider revealed to Closer that the Toxic singer and Asghari “made no secret of the fact that they’re trying to conceive.” The source added that the duo has “spoken about potentially adopting if they do encounter any complications.” “They’re just very keen to welcome a baby into their family together and if that means adopting, then that’s fine too,” the insider spilled. Spears, who is already a mother to two sons with ex-husband, Kevin Federline, started dating Asghari in 2016 and the couple got engaged last year. While it’s no news that the couple is trying to start a family together, it has been speculated that they have already planned to build a nursery and playroom at their home.













