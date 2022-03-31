Dia wishes stepdaughter on birthday with a heartfelt note

Dia Mirza penned a heartfelt note for her stepdaughter, Samaira Rekhi, on the occasion of her 13th birthday on her social media.

Taking to Instagram, the actor dropped an adorable photograph of Samaira as she wrote how special she is to the Sanju actor.

The 40-year-old actor captioned the post, “Happy 13th Birthday precious girl! Thank you for opening your heart and home to me like only you could.”

“You are so special Sam and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life learning and growing with you,” Mirza added.

She concluded her emotional tribute, “I love you. Keep spreading your love and light.”

The actor tied the knot with Samaira’s father, Vaibhav Rekhi, in February 2021. Mirza shares a special bond with her stepdaughter and often shares picture with her on the photo sharing app. Mirza gave birth to her first child, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, in July 2021.