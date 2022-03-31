Feroze Khan talks fake accents and ‘angry young man’ persona in recent interview

Actor Feroze Khan, who recently grabbed eyeballs as an angry young man in Aye Musht-e-Khaak, sat down for an interview with filmmaker Wajahat Rauf for his web talk show. The actor shed light on his upcoming rap debut, while also reflecting on his place in the showbiz industry.

Feroze has often received flak for his portrayals of enraged men, with the actor even being accused of glorifying domestic violence in Aye Musht-e-Khaak. However, when asked whether he identifies with the label of ‘angry young man’, Feroze shared that those around him can judge better. He explained, “There’s nothing I do for these rumours to gain popularity. Not just this, there are a lot of other things about me that are popular, but I don’t know how much truth there is to them. I feel like you can tell me better.”

In a segment of the show where the actor had to respond to a series of statements about him with whether they are true or false, the host asked Feroze whether he tends to get a bit too dictatorial on set, urging the crew to follow his instructions. To this, the Khuda Aur Mohabbat actor responded that while he does have a certain “vision” for the scenes he is in, his lack of technical knowledge keeps him from taking over. He shared, “I have a strong vision on the technical side, but I haven’t been able to fully understand cameras and lighting. So, this is a false rumour. I may tell them about my vision for a scene, but I have no knowledge of cameras and lighting. I really respect the director.”

The host also quizzed the actor about his relationship with his co-star in Aye Musht-e-Khaak, Sana Javed, against whom there has been a recent slew of accusations of bullying and misconduct. It is of note, however, that the interview was filmed before the accusations came to light. When asked to confirm or deny whether he shares a “love-hate” relationship with the starlet, Feroze responded, “Yes, we’ve worked together quite a lot. So, spending so many weeks and months together, it happens.”

Moving on to another celebrity, the host inquired whether the famous proverb, ‘Keep your friends close but your enemies closer,’ applies to Feroze’s relationship with fellow actor Imran Ashraf. He responded by first looking around the room and then smiling and saying, “I don’t think I can answer this question with a true or false.”

When Feroze was asked whether he ventured into the showbiz industry to shake things up and change the way they work, the actor gave a vague response. He shared, “I think, I haven’t come to change anything in showbiz, but I would like to. I don’t know how much I can change, but I know there is a lot that needs changing. Whether it’s about morality or about presence, that’s up to who’s picking.”

Feroze also reflected on his relationship with fellow Bollywood actors, especially since the souring of ties after the ban on Pakistani artists in India and the rising tensions between the neighbouring countries. Speaking about whether he is no longer friends with Bollywood actors, Feroze responded in the negative. He explained, “No, this isn’t true. I still have a lot of friends in Bollywood. They respect me and vice versa. But, obviously, the country comes first.”

After the host Feroze what the secret is to the success of an actor, listing down a series of things such as a good body, decent scripts, a keen eye and meditation, Feroze responded saying connecting with the divine trumps all else. He reflected, “I think it’s very important to connect with what’s beyond all this. What comes before and after all these things, it’s important to connect with that. You’ll bypass all of the rest.”

The actor also shared that he will be making his singing debut soon with a rap song. He said, “I am working on a song. It is a rap. In fact, I’m working on an album.” He recently announced the song on his Instagram, which seems like an English rap number. The Ishqiya star shared a BTS clip from his studio recordings. Clad in a grey V-neck sweater, white loose pants and black sunnies coupled with headphones, the actor’s rapper avatar is striking.

During the interview, Feroze also spoke about fake accents, and how one should not judge others based on them. He explained, “I don’t think you should criticise anyone for their accent. We all have a history of some sort. When you’re adopting a language from elsewhere, you can easily pick up the accent and the dialect as well. So, it’s fine.”