Pakistani bride wears silver-beige Manish Malhotra lehnga on Walima

Asian brides love wearing statement making wedding ensembles. From elegant saris to lehngas, they always end up standing on the biggest day of their lives. We came across one such bride who looked out of this world on her Dawat-e-Walima. Real bride, Neha Khan looked stunning in a silver-beige lehnga by ace designer Manish Malhotra. The stunning lehnga featured Malhotra’s signature geometric embroideries, gota patti, tassel and sequin work on a beige base. The opulent lehnga comes from Malhotra’s Nooraniyat 2021 bridal collection. Neha looked resplendent in a classy blouse with fringe detailing and a voluminous lehnga. She finished off with a matching dupatta. The beautiful Pakistani bride accessorised the look double layered diamond necklace, matching drop earrings, maang tikka and diamond bangles. As far as her makeup was concerned, she went for a smoky look – which included well-defined eyebrows, smoky eyes with faux eyelashes, well-contoured and highlighted cheeks and a nude lip colour. Her hair style was a neatly done high ponytail and soft curls.













