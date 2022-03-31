‘The Kite Runner’ is getting a Broadway adaptation starring Faran Tahir

Afghan-American author Khaled Hosseini’s critically acclaimed novel The Kite Runner is getting a Broadway adaptation with Pakistani-American actor Faran Tahir roped in to play Baba, the father of the protagonist, Amir, who will be essayed by The Blacklist actor, Amir Arison.

The play is due to run in Broadway’s Hayes Theatre this summer, producers announced Monday, Broadway News reported. Both Faran and Amir will make their Broadway debuts with the production.

Faran is widely known for his role in Marvel’s Iron Man as the villainous Raza. Born in Los Angeles, California, Faran has acted in several other Hollywood flicks such as Star Trek, Elysium and Escape Plan. He also portrayed Farid Rashad in season seven of the Scandal. Popular actor Zara Tareen, who’s also Faran’s wife, shared the cast announcement on her Instagram in celebration of Faran making it to the list.

“To say that I am proud of you is an understatement. I always wished I’d seen you on stage doing your Othello or your Richard III but my wish has come true even better,” she wrote. “I get to see you on the most prestigious stage on earth, Broadway. In my heart, you’ve always belonged here, it was just a matter of time. I’m so excited for you and cannot wait to watch you experience this beautiful journey,” concluded Zara.