PM’s resignation out of question, says Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken the federal cabinet members into confidence on the “threat letter”. “The letter’s content was shared with the federal cabinet, as it was shared by our ambassador with the government under the Official Secret Act,” he said while talking to the media. The minister said the gist of the letter had also been shared with some anchorpersons, who hosted talk shows on the foreign affairs. “In the next phase, we have a plan to table it [letter] in an in-camera session of the Parliament,” he added. The government has already expressed its desire to share the letter with the Chief Justice of Pakistan. “The kind of language, plan and threats given in the letter are unacceptable for any sovereign country,” said Fawad, who believed that the prime minister would continue to fight for the country’s integrity and sovereignty, and the respect of nation. Ruling out the possibility of the PM’s resignation, he said Imran Khan would fight till the last ball. He also equated the current political situation with the 1992 Cricket World Cup when the Pakistan team had a poor start, but eventually won its final.

Fawad predicted a ‘bleak’ political future for the dissident Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI)members of National Assembly. He said the PTI had a firm stand that the Pakistan Army was a guarantor of the national security and stability. Unlike the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz which attempted to “conquer” the institutions during its government tenures, he said, the PTI had been working with them in close coordination for the national progress and prosperity.