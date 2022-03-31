Cabinet vows to foil regime change plot

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said the entire members of federal cabinet, reposing confidence into the prime minister, had vowed to foil the regime change plot designed by the stooges of external powers. Talking to media persons after the federal cabinet meeting, he said the forum appreciated the foreign policy pursued by Prime Minister Imran Khan and announced to stand by him through thick and thin. The minister said the cabinet members’ sentiments were the same as demonstrated by the entire nation which believed that the prime minister would never compromise on the national security and interests. “Prime Minister Imran Khan is a fighter and will fight till the last ball… he has taken a principled stand [on the foreign policy] and for this, not only the nation, but we (the cabinet members) also stand by him,” he remarked. Lashing out at trio of opposition parties’ leaders Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and Fazlur Rehman, the minister said he did not hesitate to call them stooges of the foreign powers as their wealth was stashed there. “Prime Minister Imran Khan has laid an independent foreign policy,” he said, adding those who allowed drone attacks on Pakistan’s soil and worked under foreign masters’ command were now leading a no-confidence motion.

He said the government would reach out to those ally parties who had announced their support for the opposition ahead of the voting on no-trust motion against the PM. The minister said an opinion had developed among the cabinet members that an in-camera session of the Parliament would be called wherein the facts pertaining to the regime change plot would be put before the legislators. As soon as Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi returned from China, a final decision would be taken in that regard, he added. Farrukh Habib said that in the threatening letter, multiple times the word of no-confidence had been mentioned, and the success of no-trust motion against the prime minister had been linked with cordial ties.