Prime minister’s address to nation ‘postponed’

Prime Minister Imran Khan has postponed his address to the nation as he discussed the “foreign threat” letter with journalists and military leadership. Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed had earlier announced that Imran Khan will address the nation at 5pm Wednesday. However, PTI’s Senator Faisal Javed later said that the address has been postponed. He also tweeted the same. Javed rejected the notion that someone had instructed Imran Khan to postpone the address. Meanwhile, the military leadership met with Imran Khan twice within a single day, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry confirmed. No one has asked Imran Khan to step down, neither the prime minister has submitted resignation, said the information minister. Reports say Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Imran Khan after returning from Peshawar. Reports said the PM is planning to call a meeting of the National Security Committee to discuss the letter allegedly containing a foreign threat and received by the PTI government. At a public rally in Islamabad’s Parade Ground on Sunday, the prime minister had claimed that his government had received a “written threat” from outside the country and it was an evidence of a foreign-funded conspiracy against the PTI rule.













