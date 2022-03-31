Plea seeking inquiry into letter filed in SC

A petition seeking an inquiry into a “letter” brandished by Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PTI’s March 27 power show, purportedly containing evidence of a foreign conspiracy against the government, was filed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday. The petition was filed by SC Advocate Zulfiqar Ahmed Bhutta. The Federation of Pakistan through the Law and Justice Division secretary has been named as the respondent. The petitioner said that it was an “extraordinary situation” which may cause a law and order situation to develop in the country by causing hatred against friendly countries. He added that the situation required immediate steps to ease the “mental agony” of the common Pakistani caused by the development. “The gravity of the situation needs the attention of the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take immediate step[s] to find out the truth about [the] subject matter,” the petition said. “It is, therefore, respectfully prayed that the respondent may be directed to deliver the ‘letter’ to the concerned civil and military authorities to investigate this threat/letter […],” it added.













