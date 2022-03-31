Pakistan stresses deeper engagement with China

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met here Wednesday and discussed various issues of regional and international importance.

“The two foreign ministers exchanged views on bilateral strategic, economic and security cooperation; COVID-19 pandemic; peace, stability and development in Afghanistan; and regional and international issues of mutual interest,” the Foreign Office said in a statement

FM Qureshi is visiting China to attend the third meeting of the ‘Foreign Ministers of Afghanistan’s Neighbouring Countries’. He is accompanied by the Foreign Secretary and Pakistan’s Special Representative on Afghanistan. Foreign Minister Qureshi stressed that relations with China was the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy and reaffirmed the Government’s resolve to further deepen the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

He reiterated Pakistan’s firm adherence to the “One-China” Policy and continued support on issues of China’s core interests and thanked China for its consistent support to Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, political stability and socio-economic development.

Recalling the recent high-level exchanges between the two sides, including the Prime Minister’s visit to China in February 2022 for the Opening Ceremony of Beijing Winter Olympics and State Councilor Wang Yi’s visit to Islamabad to attend the OIC-Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting as a Special Guest, FM Qureshi expressed satisfaction at the steady upward trajectory of Pakistan-China relations.

He highlighted that the leaders’ consensus was translating into high-quality development of CPEC Phase-II, and burgeoning cooperation in diverse areas of cooperation like industrial development, agricultural modernization and information technology. The foreign minister thanked China for hosting the meetings on Afghanistan. He emphasized deeper engagement between Pakistan and China, as well as Afghanistan’s other neighbours, to promote peace, stability and development in the country and facilitate regional connectivity through the extension of CPEC to Afghanistan.

The two sides also exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine. Highlighting Pakistan’s position calling for immediate cessation of hostility, provision of humanitarian assistance and continued efforts for a solution through dialogue and diplomacy, the Foreign Minister conveyed readiness to help facilitate a diplomatic solution including through OIC platform.