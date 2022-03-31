Court issues arrest warrants against accused over Sindh House attack

A court in Islamabad issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members and workers accused of being involved in the attack on Sindh House.

On March 18, the ruling PTI lawmakers and workers stormed the Sindh House in Islamabad in protest against the dissident members of the ruling party, who were staying inside the building. The PTI legislators and workers forcibly entered the building located in the Red Zone of the federal capital just days before the voting on the joint opposition’s no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan. The PTI MNAs, Faheem Khan and Ataullah, along with a group of charged party workers had entered the Sindh House, knocking down a gate and shouting slogans and holding Lotas (spouted globulars) in their hands to symbolise the turncoats. However, the workers who were involved in the incident were released on personal assurance, on March 20. The police in the federal capital had registered an FIR against the PTI workers for violating Section 144 imposed in the capital and also included sections for vandalising government property. The workers were produced before the area magistrate, who granted them bail on personal assurance. A day earlier, Islamabad police filed a petition in the Supreme Court requesting the cancellation of bails granted to the accused involved in the attack. The federal police also submitted a report on the case before the apex court.