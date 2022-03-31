Nazim Jokhio’s widow pardons PPP lawmakers in murder case

The widow of slain Nazim Jokhio said on Tuesday that she was pardoning all suspects – including PPP MPA Jam Awais and his brother, MNA Jam Abdul Karim – accused of her husband’s murder.

In a video message, Shireen Jokhio said she wanted to fight but had been left “all alone by her own people” adding that she had taken the decision to pardon out of compulsion and for the safety of her children.

“Only my brothers and sisters who have children can understand the pain I’m going through right now,” she said. “I haven’t received any offer for a deal… I’m not doing this for money… I’m not selfish. I’m an honest girl.”

Shireen said that she had left matters to Allah’s will but also remarked that “justice can’t be served in Pakistan.” Meanwhile, Advocate Mukhtar Junejo said Shireen’s pardon holds no legal value as she was neither the complainant in the case nor could she be considered Nazim’s legal heir.

Advocate Junejo, who is an eyewitness in the case and also represents the complainant – Nazim’s brother Afzal Jokhio – explained that Nazim’s legal heir was his mother.

“And since the mother is alive, no one else can reach a compromise with the suspects,” he said.

He further explained that terrorism charges had been added to the case. “Thus, it falls within the [ambit of] the anti-terrorism law and there is no provision for a compromise in such cases.”

Meanwhile, Shireen’s video was shared and commented on Twitter by several journalists and activists, who criticised the PPP to whom both the suspects belong.

“There was a tough competition between a widow and PPP’s provincial government. If the killer MNAs and MPAs had been jailed, democracy would have lost. Congratulations to all jiyalas,” lawyer Jibran Nasir tweeted sarcastically.