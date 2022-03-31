Ombudsman inspection team visits NADRA center

The Hon’ble Federal Ombudsman, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi on Wednesday taking notice of the large number of complaints against NADRA, constituted a team of Senior Officers of the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat under the headship of Humair Karim, Additional Secretary to visit main NADRA Centre, Blue Area, Islamabad.

According to the press release, the team heard the complaints of general public who had come to the centre and called on Senior Officers Incharge of various departments of NADRA to ascertain the factual position.

These complaints related to congestion / inadequate space for visitors in the main hall and in the parking area, Inadequate trained staff, Poor facilitation and procedural complications, etc.

It was noticed with concern that though a large number of citizens approach the centre every day, there is lack of facilitation resulting in people running from pillar to post. It was also noticed that such a large clientele generates income for NADRA and facilities should be commensurate.

The NADRA Centre in Blue Area is serving thousands of people, but lacks effective external oversight. A system of proper inspection by the Head Office is a must to address multiple problems faced by public. Such negligence on the part of NADRA in the national capital needs immediate attention and rectification.

The Director General NADRA informed that to further facilitate the public, three more Service Centers are being opened at Bara Kahu, Tramari and at Golra in Islamabad. The team of WMS recommended opening of one more service center at Pak. PWD Housing Society, Zone-IV, ICT so that the residents of that area and in the vicinity could be facilitated on their door step.

The team interviewed the public in the center and observed the problems of biometric verification of senior citizens, delay in issuance of CNIC due to slackness of verifying agencies and problems in issuance of Succession Certificates. NADRA management assured to resolve these issues on priority. Based on the recommendations of the Inspection Committee, practical recommendations duly approved by Wafaqi Mohtasib will be sent to Chairman NADRA for timely action. Compliance of the directives will be ensured by the Implementation Wing of Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat.