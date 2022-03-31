Passing out parade of 145th PMA Long Course held at Kakul

The passing out parade of 145th PMA Long Course, 12th Mujahid Course, 19th Lady Cadet Course and 64th Integrated Course was held on Wednesday at Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul. Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu was the chief guest on the occasion, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The chief guest reviewed the parade and congratulated the passing out cadets on achieving this milestone. Almost 17 Allied cadets from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Jordan, Maldives, Azerbaijan and Nigeria were also among the passing out cadets including international Lady Cadets. The chief guest gave awards to the distinguished cadets.

The coveted Sword of Honour was awarded to Academy Senior under Officer (ASUO) Abdul Qahar of 145th Long Course.