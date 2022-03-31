Pakistan Army defeated terrorism, kept a five times larger army at bay: Air Chief

Chief of Air Staff Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu has said that Pakistan Army has not only defeated the menace of terrorism and its manifestations but has also kept a five times larger army at bay.

“Our armed forces are a true reflection of Quaid’s Pakistan, with no distinction of caste, creed, gender, religion, status, geography or beliefs. PMA Kakul is indeed one of the best military academies of the world, where our nation’s most motivated youth volunteer to join the ranks and lead the best,” he said while addressing the passing out parade of 145th PMA Long Course, 12th Mujahid Course, 19th Lady Cadet Course and 64th Integrated Course was held on Wednesday at Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul. “We live in challenging times in the wake of evolving global and regional environment. Let it be known that Pakistan is a peace-loving nation and wishes to maintain friendly ties with all countries, especially our neighbours. However, our desire for peace must be understood on the right direction. Let me make it clear that there can be no peace without a just settlement of the Kashmir issue. We condemn the grave human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. I urge the international community to play their role in ending human rights violation and atrocities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

“We also believe that peace and stability in Afghanistan is imperative not only for the progress of Pakistan but the entire region. Sacrifices by Pakistanis and our efforts for peace in the region speak for themselves,” the air chief said. “While we would not like to indulge in an arms race, the armed forces of Pakistan would continue to enhance their capability to deter any aggression . I am proud that armed forces of Pakistan are professionally competent and well trained to cope with all internal and external challenges. Our brave warriors have always displayed great courage during testing times and upheld Nation’s trust. We are Alhamdulillah equipped and trained in line with the dictates of modern warfare and are ready to face any challenge,” he further said. “We are also cognizant of the challenges and opportunities of future technologies. I can say it with confidence that all three services are working jointly, more than any time in the history, to develop expertise and capabilities in unison and full synergy. I must appreciate Pakistan Army for its role to create this environment of true jointness amongst the armed forces. before I conclude I would like to especially appreciate Commandant PMA and his well motivated and professionally competent team for their concerted efforts towards education, training and grooming of this energetic youth. I once again congratulate the graduating cadets and distinction holders on their accomplishments on this memorable day. At the same time I congratulate the proud parents and the families of graduating cadets,” he concluded.

On the occasion, the air chief also reviewed the parade and congratulated the passing out cadets on achieving this milestone. Almost 17 Allied cadets from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Jordan, Maldives, Azerbaijan and Nigeria were also among the passing out cadets including international Lady Cadets. The chief guest gave awards to the distinguished cadets. The coveted Sword of Honour was awarded to Academy Senior under Officer (ASUO) Abdul Qahar of 145th Long Course. News Desk













