KP CM grieved over martyrdom of security forces’ personnel

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of personnel of the security forces including a captain and a Lance Naik in an exchange of fire with terrorists at Makeen area of South Waziristan. In a condolence message here on Wednesday, the chief minister expressed heartfelt sympathy to the f He also prayed for elevation of ranks of the martyrs in Jinnah. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said the nation saluted the country’s security forces for offering supreme sacrifices to ensure peace in the country. He said the entire nation was standing shoulder to shoulder with the country’s security forces in war against the menace of terrorism. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday strongly condemned terrorist attack on FC line in Tank and sought a report about the incident from the authorities concerned.













