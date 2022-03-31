Scientific, cultural exhibition held

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Rasheed Ahmed Zardari and Deputy Inspector General Police Shaheed Benazirabad Range Khadim Hussain Rind visited scientific and cultural exhibition organized by students of Government Fatima Jinnah Girls Higher Secondary School Nawabshah.

Vice Chancellor Benazir Bhutto General University Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani, DC Aamir Hussain Panhwar, Assistant Director HM Khoja Library Mir Khan Zardari, Deputy Director Secondary Education Javed Ahmed Unar, former Additional Director Education Razi Khan Jamali, Principal of the school Humaira Mir and other officials were present on the occasion.

Addressing the participants of the scientific and cultural exhibition, Commissioner Zardari said that the best informative stalls are set up by the girls at the exhibition. He said that the set up of stalls reveals that a lot of work was done by school administration, teaching staff and students. He said that curricular activities side by side with extracurricular activities become a source of enhancement in capabilities of students, which creates a competitive tendency in students.

Appreciating the efforts of teachers, the Commissioner said that such events should be encouraged with spirit in order to highlight the name of their school. Addressing at the occasion, DIG Police Khadim Hussain and others said that both curricular and extracurricular activities were important for betterment of education. School Principal Humaira Mir presented traditional Sindhi Ajrak gifts to guests.

The Commissioner and DIG distributed shields among school teachers on their outstanding performance. The function concluded with colourful tablos presented by students. On the other hand Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar performed the opening of a Scientific and cultural exhibition set up by students of Government Girls High School Court Road. He went round the score of stalls and appreciated the skill of students.

Assistant Director HM Khoja Library Mir Khan Zardari, Deputy Director Secondary Education Javed Ahmed Unar, former Additional Director Education Razi Khan Jamali, Headmistress Shabana Naz and other officials were present on the occasion.