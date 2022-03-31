Consultative session held at Ombudsperson’s office

Ansultative session about better implementation of the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010 and the Punjab Enforcement of Women’s Property Rights Act, 2021 in the Punjab was held at the Ombudsperson’s office, here on Wednesday.

Representatives from around twenty five Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) – WISE, Mehrgarh, UN Women, UN Population Fund, Aurat Foundation, Sangat Development, PCSW, NCSW, Digital Right Foundation, AGHS, Dastak, Bargad, Interactive Resource Centre, Channan Development Association, Rahnuma-FPAP, Idara Taleem-o-Agahi, SAP-PK, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, Shirkat Gah, National Commission for Justice & Peace, Aaghaz Foundation.