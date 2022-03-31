IMC wins Corporate Social Responsibility Award 2022

Indus Motor Company (IMC) won the Corporate Social Responsibility Award for Corporate Community Programs for the year 2022, at the 14th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Awards ceremony, hosted by the National Forum for Environment & Health (NFEH), at Islamabad.

State Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib, presented the award to IMC’s Saqib Abbas, Regional Manager. A total of ninety-three companies competed in thirty-five award categories, with eighty-four bagging the awards. IMCs Chief Executive, Ali Asghar Jamali expressed, “I thank the NFEH for this honour and recognition and laud its efforts for creating public awareness for corporate social consciousness. The corporate world needs such platforms to not only showcase its CSR initiatives but also take inspiration from what others are doing.”

He further said, “We’re morally obliged to come forward and help the less privileged and uplift communities. Like I always say, education is the biggest change maker for Pakistan and our flagship Toyota Goth Education Program is a big step in that direction.”

IMC has been actively engaged in upliftment initiatives for communities neighbouring the company, such as the Toyota Goth Education Program run in tandem with The Citizens Foundation, free food distribution and medical camps in collaboration with Saylani Welfare Trust, free psychiatric camps in partnership with Karwan e Hayat and very recently, the Childhood Blindness Prevention Program run in partnership with Al Ibrahim Eye Hospital. During Ramadan, these communities will also benefit from free food rations.