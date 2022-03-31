UK apologises for hospital scandal over 200 baby deaths

More than 200 babies could have survived had they been given better care at birth, a damning report into Britain’s biggest maternity scandal said on Wednesday, prompting a government apology.

The inquiry — the largest into a single service in the 75-year history of the country’s state-funded National Health Service (NHS) — listed repeated failings at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust in central England over a 20-year period from 2000 to 2019.

Babies were stillborn, died shortly after birth or were left severely brain-damaged, according to the review, which was ordered in 2017 after concerns about high rates of neonatal deaths at the hospital group.

It also disclosed that nine of 12 mothers who died during the period could have had “significantly” better treatment, and others were made to have natural births when they should have been offered Caesarean sections. But the trust, which operates several hospitals and maternity units in the county of Shropshire either failed to investigate sufficiently or learn from the cases.

The report’s author, maternity expert Donna Ockenden, said that meant “the true scale of serious incidents… went unknown over a long period of time”.