Int’l Conference on Linguistic, Literary and Pedagogical Turns held

Department of English, University of Wah organized 2nd International Conference on Linguistic, Literary and Pedagogical Turns.

Prof. Dr. Anwar-Ul Hassan Gilani, Vice Chancellor, University of Haripur, graced the inaugural ceremony as chief guest while Prof. Dr. Nasir Jamal Khattak, Vice Chancellor, University of Swabi, was the Guest of Honor/Keynote Speaker. Prof. Dr. Jameel-Un Nabi, Vice Chancellor, UW, and Patron-in-Chief, SICOLLAPT-2022 along with Dr. Rasib Mahmood, Chairperson English and Conference Chair, welcomed the worthy guests. The thematic underpinnings of the Conference fringed on areas such as Responses and Challenges of Covid-19 in Language and Literature; Psychological, Social and Emotional Trauma in Literature; Environmental Literature and Linguistics and Teaching & Learning in the Digital Age.

Prof. Dr. Jameel-Un Nabi, Vice Chancellor, University of Wah, in his welcome note, reiterated his vision of making UW a research-intensive institution and highlighted UW’s core commitment to quality education. Keynote speakers from across the globe joined the Conference in virtual mode including Malaysia, Italy, Iran, KSA, Turkmenistan, US, Oman, Nigeria and Tunisia. In addition to that, a number of national speakers along with literary delegates from University of Lahore, Edwardes College, Peshawar, Khushal Khan Khattak University, KPK, University of Management & Technology, Lahore, Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan, University of Jhang, University of Karachi and NUML, Islamabad/Lahore Campuses, Malakand University, KPK, University of Sarghoda, Lahore Leads University, Lahore, University of Gujrat, University of Sialkot, Government College Women University, Sialkot and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Shringal, Upper Dir attended the Conference in physical mode. With more than 40 International scholars and 67 local presenters, the Conference displayed a galaxy of researchers, participants and attendees from across the country and abroad. The Conference was streamed live via Zoom on UW official Facebook page. Hundreds of participants zealously participated and provided their positive feedback.

The conference ended with a dedicated note of accomplishment and proved to be an insightful and invigorating three-day experience of scholarly debates, discourses and interactions.