Confusion and Denial

MQM-P’s decision to side with the opposition has clearly spooked PTI and proved, for all intents and purposes, that both Imran Khan and Pervaiz Elahi, who sprang a surprise by putting PML-Q’s weight behind the ruling party, read the chessboard wrong.

But now that the number game is clearly favouring the combined opposition as voting on the no-confidence motion draws near, PTI’s strategy for the last few overs seems to revolve around combining the religion card with the mysterious foreign threat to Pakistan that the PM talked about during his jalsa in Islamabad last Sunday; the main theme being that Imran’s fight against Islamophobia and for an independent foreign policy made foreign powers, that cannot be named, bankroll the opposition’s no trust move against him.

This is all very irregular because first, the PM said it was a letter from a foreign government and refused to share its contents, allegedly very sensitive, with anybody else. Then the party said it would show it only to the Supreme Court Chief Justice. Then the PM briefed the cabinet as well as some journalists and told them that it was actually a feedback memo from a Pakistani ambassador in the country in question, which has still not been named.

So now PTI spokespersons are firing salvos at the “evil” opposition for playing into the hands of foreign powers to de-seat the sitting PM whose crusade for Islam, Kashmir and Palestine and fight for an independent Pakistani foreign policy has upset the big bullies of the international order.

It also seems that the government is counting on these tactics to reverse the no-confidence proceedings for some strange reason. Apparently they’re waiting for allies and party members that have turned to yield to the voice of conscience and come running back to Imran Khan. They’re also drawing parallels with the 1992 cricket world cup when Imran led the team against overwhelming odds to win the trophy. But since politics is a very different game, and PTI’s tactics don’t seem to be succeeding, it appears that they are confused and continue to be in denial. *