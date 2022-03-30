Blasphemy Matters

Whenever Pakistan seems to have seen it all, an even uglier manifestation of its rotten mindset eagerly jumps forward to twist the dagger further in. Slitting the throats of non-Muslims or setting so-called liberal demagogues ablaze might have lost the oomph because the blasphemy brigade has chosen to throw the dagger in a different direction. That a seminary teacher’s slaughter was galvanised by something as unreliable as a dream simply takes the cake. But there’s more. For, this time, all actors involved (from divine witnesses to instigators to victims) are females; further stamping the fact that an ultra-extremist narrative holds the power to brainwash anyone no matter their age or gender. The “teacher-is-always-right” mantra that has long served as a lifeline for the madrassah system was of little help to the dreaded woman, who didn’t stand a chance against the much-prized shortcut to heaven. Since there are no foreign officials involved, the state might pursue its usual oblivion; smacking condolence here and relishing in heated platitudes there. Yet, the writing on the wall remains just as elusive. We’ve not dared raise our voice for the 84 accused of committing blasphemy last year alone, lest the aggressive mullahs spill into the streets. To create an overarching national narrative that stops any Tom, Dick and Harry from acting on their personal agendas whensoever and against whomsoever cannot be stressed enough. This poisonous mess has been allowed to strike at the roots of freedom of speech and everything any modern society stands for for quite a long time. From street sweepers all the way to sitting governors, no one can claim to be safe. Suspicion hangs heavy in the air as eyes are lurking from all corners. The Council of Islamic Ideology’s recent denunciation of such acts of violence as “contrary to Islamic principles” had come as a much-needed breeze of fresh air. Alas! If only words uttered by however influential could undo the damage done by generations!

Pakistan needs to wake up from its deep slumber to realise the tragic irony of handing the cruellest punishments as a form of protection of a religion that did not show the slightest such inclination. No qualms about that. But in the meantime, it would be worth our time to contemplate why most allegations come to the surface after some petty disputes. Perhaps, religion loves to dabble in matters of money and status. *