Motion of No-Confidence

Pakistan is facing yet another political turmoil. Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed a rally in Hafizabad and said: “When I entered politics twenty-five years ago, it was not to care about the market rate of potatoes and tomatoes.”

This rhetoric is part of his ongoing struggle to stay in power. He did not walk the talk on Riyasat e Medina.

Dr Ali Muhammad As-Sallabi’ is the most authentic biographer of Caliph Umar bin Khattab. I will be quoting from his book in the op-ed column. Caliph Umar bin Khattab (R.A) said: “Trade is one-third of leadership.”

All our leaders are always clamouring for foreign investment and lament a bad “trade climate.” Yet, they do nothing beyond holding out a begging bowl.

If Imran Khan does not wish to know the prices of staple produce, how can he lead? Staple produce like potatoes and tomatoes are the foundation of all trade.

One who cannot or will not understand the importance of staple agricultural produce in an economy, can never economically stabilise a country.

Umar bin Khattab ruled an empire that stretched 7,000 miles. This is unprecedented in history and has never been surpassed after him. Yet Umar bin Khattab went about the marketplace, concerned with trade.

Umar is recorded to have regulated the trade of produce, grains, olive oil, fabric, garments and commodities such as gold and silver.

Umar found a man who was selling milk diluted with water, and Umar spilt the milk.

Umar Habib ibn Abi Balta’ah was selling something and Umar bin Khattab (R.A) asked the price, which the latter quoted as two mudds for one Dirham. Umar bin Khattab said: “You go and buy from incoming merchants at our gates, courtyards and markets, and you take it away from us, and sell it however you wish. Sell a sa (four mudds for one Dirham), otherwise do not come to our market; go and travel in the land and bring what you want, then sell as you wish.”

A non-local man came and started selling olive oil at a price higher than the market. Umar bin Khattab (R.A) said to him: “Either sell it at the market price or leave our market, for we will not force you to stick to a price.”

Imran Khan, who holds an undergraduate degree from Oxford University, with a major in political science and a minor in Economics, should be able to piece together the concepts that these two practices are instructing.

Umar bin Khattab (RA) did not establish price controls like the Communists and allowed the market to determine the price based on demand and supply like the system of Capitalism. However, he did factor in the cost of inputs, which is in line with Islamic Adl or justice.

Umar Habib ibn Abi Balta’ah tried to create a monopoly by pre-empting suppliers and buying from them in bulk and then selling it at the market at double the rate. Umar bin Khattab (RA) did not allow it.

Umar bin Khattab (RA) did allow the man to charge profits proportional to effort. “Travel the land” meant goods from far away, which had greater value due to the hardship involved. This is referred to as the cost of inputs in economics.

Umar bin Khattab (RA) said: “No one should sell in our marketplace except one who has understanding of the rules of Islam, otherwise he is going to consume “riba” whether he wants to or not.” He was referring to those who may be forced to conform to an unjustly high market rate, due to pressure from any interest group of corrupt traders. Umar bin Khattab (RA) prevented the formation of such interest groups.

Umar bin Khattab (RA) set out guidelines to regulate exchange, guarantee stability in the market, prevent hoarding and black marketing and all kinds of corrupt practices. He appointed Sulayman ibn Hathamah in charge of all the markets and he appointed Saad ibn Yazeed and Abdullah ibn Utbah ibn Masood, as his agents in charge of the markets in Medina

This was aimed at relieving the hardship of the people as Umar bin Khattab (RA) said of hoarders that they keep things from widows and orphans. It is the ruler’s job to protect the weak and provide for them.

Umar greatly encouraged trade, even when war booty was flowing freely in Medina, which enriched the people.

Prophet Muhammad said: “Allah did not send any prophets that did not herd sheep.” (Sahih Al Bukhari 2262). Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was a trader too.

Trading and livestock farming was the profession of the prophets. It is highly revered in Islam due to economics playing a central role in our human existence. If market prices of certain goods are inflated because the cost of inputs is ignored, which gives birth to profiteering, which leads to all kinds of evil in society.

The best way to illustrate this is the marketing concept of “brands.” Advertising is oxygen for branding. Advertising creates wants, which people pay a premium for.

After the creation of private channels on TV, we are surrounded by brands today. From food to clothing to shoes to people, brands surround us. Brands exist in education and healthcare as those too are in the private sector.

A good samaritan created a Pakistani Facebook group called “Voice of Customer.” Not a day goes by when we do not hear complaints from a “brand.” Lawn outfits costing more than the monthly salary of a housemaid, have seams or fabric falling apart. Pizza chains deliver pizzas that lack the ingredients a pizza should have. Private taxi services have drivers who use mock apps to overcharge customers.

Since there are now hospital brands, there are heart-wrenching stories of patients dying from sheer negligence and cruelty. The Pakistani penal code has no provision for medical malpractice.

Arif Alvi, a medical practitioner, is busy reading and reviewing books on Islamic history and geopolitics as well as taking joy rides on the March 23 military parade, oblivious of his obligations towards the nation. It is imperative that he builds on his core competencies and transforms the health sector.

Arif Alvi and Imran Khan’s government is instead working hard on toeing the line on the “Washington Consensus” and supporting the “brands” in healthcare by giving them state patronage through the “Sehat Card.” Having said that, for the current motion of no-confidence, there is a clear guideline present in hadith.

Salamah ibn Yazid asked the Messenger of Allah (PBUH): “O Prophet of Allah, what do you think if rulers are charged over us who demand their rights and prevent us from our rights? What do you command us to do?” The Prophet turned away from him, then he asked a second or third time. Then the Prophet (PBUH) said: “Listen and obey, for their burdens are upon them and your burdens are upon you.” (?a??? Muslim 1846) Be it the Sharifs or the Bhuttos or the leaders of religious parties, all political personalities in Pakistan are oblivious of Allah SWT and the Day of Judgment.

