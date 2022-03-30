Daily Times

PM calls urgent meeting to take cabinet, allies into confidence over ‘conspiracy letter’

APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday convened an urgent meeting this afternoon to discuss the issue of international conspiracy to topple his government.

During the meeting, the prime minister will take into confidence his cabinet members and the leaders of the allied political parties over the letter that highlights the international conspiracy being hatched against his government.

Leaders of the allied political parties have been specially invited to join the meeting, the PM House said.

