MQM-P’s Farogh Naseem, Aminul Haque quit Imran’s cabinet

MQM-Pakistan leaders Syed Aminul Haq and Farogh Naseem have decided to quit the government. Both ministers have stepped down from their posts, hours after the party’s announcement to side with the Opposition in the vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Federal Minister for Law Farogh Naseem and Federal Minister for Information Technology Aminul Haq have forwarded their resignations to the PM House, saying after MQM-P’s decision to support the Opposition they have no reason left to stay in the cabinet.

However, the party will formally announce its decision to support the opposition at 4pm today (Wednesday).

In another major blow to PTI, the MQM-P decided to desert the ruling party and join hands with the joint Opposition to support their no-confidence motion against the prime minister.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari confirmed the news on his official Twitter handle.

In a tweet, Mr Zardari said, “The united opposition and MQM have reached an agreement.”

متحدہ اپوزیشن اور ایم کیوایم کے درمیان معاہدہ ہوچکا ہے، ایم کیوایم کی رابطہ کمیٹی اور پی پی پی کی سینٹرل ایگزیکٹو کمیٹی مذکورہ معاہدے کی توثیق کریں گے، جس کے بعد ہم انشاء اللہ کل میڈیا کو پریس کانفرنس میں تفصیلات بتائیں گے۔

