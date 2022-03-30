PM to show ‘threatening letter’ to senior journalists, govt allies

Prime Minister Imran Khan stated on Wednesday that the country’s current political turmoil is a foreign-imported conspiracy, adding that he would now display the letter he indicated in a March 27 public meeting to prominent journalists and government allies.

“I will show the letter to every representative of the government’s allies.” People are inadvertently complicit in this scheme,” he stated during the e-passport launching event in Islamabad.

“The allies should keep in mind before making judgments that they are not part of the conspiracy,” he said, adding that the conspiracy was larger than was being told.

More to follow