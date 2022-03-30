Local bodies elections in KP to be held tomorrow

PESHAWAR: The second phase of local bodies elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) are planned to be held tomorrow on 65 seats in 18 districts with eight million voters eligible to cast their votes. Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) KP Barrister Saif said that all arrangements for the local bodies elections have been completed.

The Special Assistant to Chief Minister said that overall 5,829 polling stations will be established with 1,000 of them declared sensitive. “A total of 49,000 policemen will be deployed in the province while Pakistan Army could also be summoned when needed,” he said. Barrister Saif said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was also looking after arrangements for the polls.

Moreover, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has canceled holidays for policemen in the wake of the second phase of the local government elections scheduled in the province on March 31.

Furthermore, a notification issued by the provincial authorities shared that the leaves of the policemen across the province have been canceled and IG KP has been directed to issue orders to the cops to report to concerned stations. Those who are already on leaves are also directed to join duties, it said