PDM’s conspiracies against govt to meet failure: Zartaj Gul

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Wednesday criticized that the opposition leaders were involved in foreign conspiracies to remove the present government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from power.

The minister said that the government would take all the decisions in the best interests of the country adding that “PTI-led government cannot be pressured as our national interests must be respected and honored”.

“Defence of our beloved country’s sovereignty and its territorial integrity is a sacred duty of government which shall never be compromised,” she added.

“Nation would not further allow Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders to hatch conspiracies against the country, she said, adding, public firmly stand with their leader Imran Khan”.

Replying to a question about climate change, she said that the PTI-led government was working on multiple projects to tackle this issue like the Ten billion tree tsunami project, ecosystem preservation and electric vehicle policy.

To deal with another important water conservation issue, the government has also initiated a project of building ten big dams to meet water requirements in the country, she added.