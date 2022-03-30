MoHR takes several initiatives to ensure implementation of Transgender Person Act

ISLAMABAD: In order to ensure effective implementation of the Transgender Person (Protection of Rights) Act 2018, Ministry of Human Rights(MoHR) has taken several initiatives said an official Ministry of Human Rights here on Wednesday.

Talking to APP regarding World Transgender Day, he said that to achieve this goal, MoHR has not only conducted consultations and meetings with transgender rights activists and civil society organizations but has also established the National Implementation Committee on transgender persons which consists of a transgender focal person from each province.

To achieve this goal, MoHR has not only conducted consultations and meetings with transgender rights activists and civil society organizations but has also established the National Implementation Committee on transgender persons which consists of a transgender focal person from each province in this regard.

Furthermore, MoHR has also appointed a Transgender expert from the community itself, who serves as the coordinator of the said committee. These initiatives taken by MoHR are setting examples for others to follow in order to promote and mainstream transgender rights.

He also said that to implementation of Transgender Person (Protection of Rights) Act 2018 was shared with the Passport office team and transgender definition was discussed in detail, he added.