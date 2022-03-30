36 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Punjab

LAHORE: As many as 36 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Wednesday while one person died due to the pandemic during the last 24 hours.

According to data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 505,976 while a total number of deaths had been recorded are 13,553 so far.

The P&SHD confirmed 22 cases in Lahore, one each in Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Khanewal, Multan, two each in Rawalpindi and Sheikhupura and four cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal.

The Punjab health department conducted 10,610,493 tests so far while 489,980 confirmed cases had been recovered.

The health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urged people.