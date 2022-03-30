PTV achieves Rs 4 bln revenue target: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday that Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) has achieved a revenue target of Rs 4 billion which was biggest revenue collection in the history of the state-run channel.

The PTV was completely bankrupt when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Pakistan (PTI) came to power, the minister said in a tweet.

In this short span of time, he added two channels had been digitized and the government gave PTV a business model and today it was one of the profit earning companies.