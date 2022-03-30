Govt unveils new Ramazan office timings

Ahead of Ramazan, the federal government has announced new office timings for government offices.

According to an establishment division notification, the working hours for the government offices observing six working days in a week will be from 10:00am to 3:00pm.

Meanwhile, the working hours for the government offices observing five working days a week will be from 10:00am to 4:00pm.

The office timing on Friday will be observed from 10:00am to 1:00pm.

Earlier, the establishment division on Tuesday had sent a summary to the Prime Minister Office for approval for reducing the working hours during the holy month of Ramazan.