Ch Sarwar yet to receive Buzdar’s resignation

The resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar has yet to be accepted by Governor Chaudhary Sarwar.

The Punjab Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) has also not released any notification on the approval of the chief minister’s resignation.

According to reliable sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan intends to resign.

The Punjab cabinet would be disbanded following the approval of the chief minister’s resignation.

It should be mentioned that the prime minister nominated Parvez Elahi as the new Punjab chief minister a few days ago, and Usman Buzdar resigned in his favor.