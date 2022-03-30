Aleem Khan will be next Punjab CM, predicts Aamir Liaqat

PTI MNA Dr. Amir Liaquat Hussain stated that the opposition’s no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan will be successful, and Aleem Khan will become Chief Minister of Punjab.

Dr. Liaquat tweeted, “I am making three predictions; time will prove I was wrong or you were wrong, my friend!”

– The no-confidence vote will be successful!!!

– MQM will back PPP!!!

– Aleem Khan will be the Chief Minister of Punjab!!”

Yesterday, PPP Co-Chairperson Asif Ali Zardari declared that the next Punjab chief minister will come from the opposition ranks because they have the necessary numbers (for electing a new CM) and not the ruling party.

Taking a jab at PML-Q leader and Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi, who has been nominated for the position of Punjab chief minister following a deal with the PTI government, Dr. Liaquat tweeted: “Pervaiz Elahi, your ability to become a chief minister is now as difficult as taking out toothpaste and putting it back in the tube!!!”

In another tweet, he stated, “The count of the unified opposition’s vote has reached 182.” Even without the support of unhappy members, the no-confidence motion might succeed. Our Mola Jutt ministers and flatterers spared no effort to destabilize my Captain’s government. Bushra Bhabhi kept me away, and everyone avoided him (Captain). The unhappy members will vote for the Leader of the House so that they will not be disqualified.”