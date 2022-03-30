School will remain close for two days in Chitral

All schools in District Lower Chitral will be closed for two days — March 30 and 31 — thus closing down all educational activity in the district.

According to a notification issued by the deputy commissioner officer of Lower Chitral, all schools, colleges, and universities will be closed for two days, Wednesday (today) and Thursday (tomorrow), in preparation for the second phase of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local body elections, which will be held on March 31.

According to the statement, “…in order to run the election process smoothly and enable all employees to cast their ballot and perform election duty, there will be a public holiday in district Chitral on 30 and 31 March 2022.”

It has been underlined that officers and departments involved in the conduct of elections will be open and functional as usual to handle election-related matters.