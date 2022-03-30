Entire nation pays tribute to ‘heroes’ sacrificing lives for global peace: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom embraced by the Pakistan Army’s officers and soldiers during a helicopter crash in Congo.

In a condolence message, Fawad said he shared the grief of the families of the martyrs serving under the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission.

He prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed souls in the highest ranks of Jannah and grant courage to the families of the martyrs.

Highlighting the role played by Pakistan Army for global peace, he said the sacrifices rendered by its soldiers for the purpose were unforgettable.

The entire nation paid tribute to its heroes sacrificing lives for global peace, he added.