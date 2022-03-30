Absconding PPP MNA ha snot arrived Islamabad from Dubai

The absconding MNA of Pakistan People’s Party Jam Abdul Karim Jokhio, who was nominated in the murder case of Nizam Jokhio, has not returned to Islamabad from Dubai, despite the fact that voting on the opposition’s no-confidence motion is expected tomorrow.

At the request of Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, the authorities placed MNA Jam Karim’s name on the Provisional National Identity List (PNIL), and Mr. Jam Kamal would be detained as soon as he set foot on Pakistani land.

The absconding MNA was granted protective bail by the Sindh High Court.

He petitioned the SHC through his counsel, requesting that he be excused from appearing in the trial court. Accepting his plea, the SHC judge granted him protective bail against a surety bond of Rs100,000, directing him to appear before the trial court before or on April 3.

Mr. Jam Kamal has confirmed his flight from Dubai to Islamabad to take part in the no-confidence motion tomorrow, and he was scheduled to arrive in the federal capital today.

The PPP MNA was complicit in the assassination of Nazim Jokhio. In November of last year, Nazim’s tortured body was discovered in the Malir home of PPP MPA Jam Awais. The MPA, along with his MNA brother Jam Karim and others, has been charged with murdering Nazim after he attempted to stop his foreign guests from hunting houbara bustard.

In their charge sheet, police named the jailed MPA and four others as accused, while they named MNA Jam Karim as an absconding suspect in the investigation.