CPC appoints provincial-level Party chiefs

BEIJING: The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee has appointed new Party chiefs for provincial-level regions of Hubei, Qinghai and Ningxia.

Wang Menghui was appointed secretary of the Hubei Provincial Committee of the CPC, said an announcement by the CPC Central Committee. Ying Yong will no longer assume the position.

Xin Changxing, replacing Wang Jianjun, will serve as secretary of the Qinghai Provincial Committee of the CPC, the announcement said.

Liang Yanshun was appointed Party chief of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, the CPC Central Committee decided, also announcing the removal of Chen Run’er from the post. Xinhua