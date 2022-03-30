Pakistan finance ministry’s data hacked three months ago

ISLAMABAD: Official data involving email correspondence with friendly countries and financial institutions was hacked three months ago, Pakistan’s Ministry of Finance and Revenue revealed on Wednesday.

“The hacker claimed to have provided 72GB official data with us from 2012 to 2022 having official correspondence,” said Aamir Atta, the CEO of a social media site, on Tuesday night.

He stated that “we validated it and published it afterward,” adding that it was ironic because cyberattacks were common, revealing enormous amounts of data.

The hacker contacted a social media platform in Pakistan and provided only a sample of data with it. It was confirmed to be an official email from the finance ministry including sensitive information regarding numerous vital matters for Pakistan’s economy and security.

Initially, a ministry spokeswoman dismissed it, claiming that nothing of the sort had occurred. When reached, a senior official stated the government would publish a comment soon.

Later, the ministry published a statement in response to reports on social media of a hacking effort and leak of government data.

It was emphasized that this news item is about a hacking incident that occurred about three months ago. Following that, immediate action was taken, and a full cyber security audit was carried out. The truth of the news was not proven.

Meanwhile, the Finance Division has implemented many procedures and regulations to strengthen the cyber security of its IT infrastructure and official data, according to the statement.