Bilawal congratulates MQM-P for standing with opposition

Pakistan People’s Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has welcomed the MQM-decision P’s to join forces with the unified opposition to support the no-confidence vote in parliament.

Bilawal took to Twitter, saying, “The united opposition and MQM have achieved an agreement.”

“The Rabta committee MQM and PPP CEC will endorse the abovementioned accord.”

“We will then have a press conference to discuss the details with the media.”

“Congratulations, Pakistan!”

In a previous tweet, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stated that the “Selected” Prime Minister’s final week had begun.

Bye, bye to Prime Minister Imran Khan, he tweeted, while mentioning the opposition’s number game.

Two government allies have indicated their intention to leave the PM, and more than enough rebel members, seen and unseen, have hinted at supporting the opposition in parliament, he added.