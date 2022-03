The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced the date for Balochistan’s local government elections.

Local government elections in Balochistan would be held on May 29, according to a notification issued by the Election Commission. The ECP concluded that the schedule for LG elections in the provincial capital of Quetta and Lasbela will be published later.

Tomorrow, the ECP will hold the second round of LG elections in 18 districts across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (March 31).