Wednesday, March 30, 2022


Federal govt declares new office timmings during Ramadan

The federal government has announced revised office hours for Ramazan.

According to an established division notification, government offices will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. five days a week.

Government offices, on the other hand, will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. six days a week.

On Fridays, the office will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Earlier on Tuesday, the establishment division sent a report to the Prime Minister’s Office seeking approval to reduce working hours during the holy month of Ramazan.

