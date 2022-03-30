MQM-P joins hands with opposition

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has joined forces with the opposition to support a no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly.

After hours of negotiation, the MQM-P and the PPP reached an agreement late Tuesday at the Parliament Lodges.

The document was signed by MQM Pakistan leaders and opposition MQM-P Senator Faisal Sabzwari.

He verified the news on Twitter, adding, “The agreement between Muttahida Opposition and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan has been finalized.” The mainstream media will be notified at 4 p.m. today (Wednesday).”

The PTI government lost its majority in the lower house of parliament as a result of the late-night development.

Following the decision of the ruling coalition partner MQM-P and the administration, the unified opposition now has 177 members in the national assembly.

The PPP also shared the story on social media, and Faisal Karim Kundi announced that the formal announcement will be made at a joint press conference at 4 p.m. today.

PPP leader Shazia Murree also tweeted, “Game over, Imran Khan.”